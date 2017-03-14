Charli XCX Is On Her ‘Marilyn Monroe Shit’ In Lil Xan’s ‘Moonlight’ Video

YouTube

Charli XCX has been getting her girl-power on in 2018, with features on Rita Ora's "Girls" and Tove Lo's "Bitches," and an opening slot on Taylor Swift's Reputation Tour with Camila Cabello. But for her latest move, the Brit pop machine leaves her posse behind and goes for a midnight ride with Lil Xan in his "Moonlight" video.

Directed by Austin Peters, the nocturnal visual finds Charli on her "Marilyn Monroe shit" and having a drunken late-night adventure with her 21-year-old partner-in-crime. She warned us on her most recent song, "5 in the Morning," that she's a badass insomniac, and this vid only proves her point. Charli serves looks in a seedy motel room before linking up with Xan at an abandoned pool and on a joyride down the empty L.A. streets, discovering all the possibilities that pop up while the rest of the world is asleep. All the while, Xan shows off his softer side with the introspective hook, "Happiness is all that matters, this I hope you know."

"Moonlight" appears on Lil Xan's star-studded debut album, Total Xanarchy, which arrived in April and boasts additional features from Diplo, YG, Rae Sremmurd, and 2 Chainz. The Cali rapper has a new project, Heartbreak Soldiers, due out this summer.

