Here's Cardi B And Charli XCX's 'Kush-Loving' Ode To Kissing Girls With Rita Ora And Bebe Rexha

Getty Images

Last summer, Charli XCX's "Boys" delivered not only one of the most joyous music videos in recent memory, but also, in its refrain, an evergreen excuse to use in any situation: "I was busy thinkin' 'bout boys."

Now, Charli has flipped the script by teaming up with fellow all stars Cardi B and Bebe Rexha on Rita Ora's celebratory new ode to kissing girls called, of course, "Girls."

"Sometimes, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls," the hook goes, eventually sung by all four as the song unfolds. Ora has called the song an "gender-fluid freedom record," and lines like "I ain't one-sided, I'm open-minded / I'm 50-50 and I'm never gonna hide it" (from Ora) and "You know I tamed it, and then I named it / I put the lion in the cage and then I laid with her" (from Rexha) potentially point toward a celebration of bi-curiosity.

Even Cardi dips a toe in on her verse:

I steal your bitch, have her down with the scissor

Tonight, I don't want a dog, I want a kitten

I might French a girl from Great Britain

Though the production recalls Charli's progressive Pop 2 album last year, Ora told People she wrote the song with her team two years ago — and that Cardi was the first one to jump on it.

"Then it got into Cardi's hands, and she loved it, and she was actually the first person to put a verse on it," Ora said. "I was like, 'Wow, OK, this is really cool; I think this is going somewhere.'"

With final contributions from Charli and Rexha, "Girls" is here now. Check out the song's stylish, playful lyric video above.

And based on a tease from Ora's Instagram, it looks like a proper music video could be imminent as well, so stay tuned.