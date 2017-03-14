Charli XCX's '5 In The Morning' Is A Turn-Up Anthem For Insomniacs

Getty Images

Charli XCX is back with her first new music — aside from a guest spot on the controversial posse cut "Girls" — since last year's Pop 2, and it was well worth the wait.

After being debuted during her supporting sets on Taylor Swift's Reputation Tour, "5 in the Morning" arrived in sleek studio form on Thursday (May 31). On it, Charli is in peak party mode, going off on fakes and wannabes over a trap-pop beat from Invisible Men, the production trio responsible for Iggy Azalea's "Fancy." It's an absolute banger, with Charli celebrating her willingness to grind, no matter what time it is: "I'm goin' all in / It's 5 in the mornin', I'm busy ballin' / I ain't even stoppin'."

Just hours before the release of "5 in the Morning," Charli hinted that she intends to unload more new material over the next few months. She tweeted, "I am going to release a lot [of] music this year. And a lot of videos. You’re gonna be so fucking sick of me."

No official word on when fans can expect Charli's long-awaited third album, but the pop star is clearly in a creative zone, so keep your eyes peeled for more.