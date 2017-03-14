Taylor Swift’s Reputation Tour Openers Will Have You Saying ‘Oh Na Na Na’

Getty Images

With two months to go until her Reputation world tour kicks off, Taylor Swift has just revealed who’s joining her on the road. Unsurprisingly, she made two amazing picks, choosing a pair of women who’ll bring plenty of girl power to the worldwide trek.

On Thursday (March 1), Swift took to social media to post her exciting video announcement. “Hey guys, this is a Reputation stadium tour update,” she said. “And I’ve been wanting to tell you this for a really long time, but the opening acts on the Reputation stadium tour will be Charli XCX and Camila Cabello.”

She continued, “I’m really excited, I hope you are too. I can’t wait to see you, can’t wait to see them. Really excited just about the whole thing in general.”

Charli promptly responded to Swift on Twitter, writing, “I AM SO EXCITED THANK U TAYLOR FOR HAVING ME.” The two go back a long ways with each other — in 2015, the “Boys” singer joined Swift onstage to perform “Boom Clap” on the 1989 tour.

Cabello, meanwhile, is a certified member of Swift’s squad who’s already made it known that she loves jamming to Swift’s new music. The “Havana” star wraps up her own 26-date world tour on June 27 in Spain, so it looks like she’s going to have a jam-packed schedule lined up for the rest of the year.

Swift’s Reputation world tour kicks off in Arizona on May 8 and wraps up with a leg in Australia and New Zealand on November 9. Can’t wait to see what these three dynamite performers whip up onstage together!