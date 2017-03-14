YouTube

Can Cardi B have the song of the summer two years in a row? If "Bodak Yellow" is the reigning champ of 2017, then the release of the music video for "I Like It" featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin is making a claim for 2018.

The Eif Rivera-directed visual is like a Santana video married an early 2000s Sean Paul video and they stopped at a resort manned by Snoop Dogg and Pharrell's "Beautiful." In short, "I Like It" is fun in the way any video with random shaved iced, Cardi B rapping about eating Halal, and Bad Bunny dancing like this is his last day on Earth could be. In an interview with Billboard, Bad Bunny described how the track came together.

"I remember I got a call and they told me that they wanted me to participate in Cardi B's album," Bunny said. "They told me the track was a surprise, even for her. The producers were working on it. She didn’t know that track was being made...I loved the track from the beginning."

Cardi B is in the process of one last marketing push for her album Invasion of Privacy before she goes on a brief maternity leave. Last week, she proved once again that she is the "Trap Selena" on Jennifer Lopez's "Dinero" and dropped the Kill Bill-inspired video for "Be Careful." It is safe to say Cardi is leaving fans with enough musical gifts until her triumphant return on tour with Bruno Mars this fall.