Demi Lovato's 'Sober' Is A Raw, Uncut, And Emotional Look At Addiction

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Demi Lovato is no stranger to being honest about topics — sexuality, mental health, eating disorders — that not only affect her, but also her fans. Today (June 21), Lovato released "Sober," which gives listeners an intimate look at the emotional toll addiction took on her life and loved ones.

Over somber keys, she describes the physical effects of withdrawal, "Wake me up when the shakes are gone / And the cold sweats disappear / Call me when it's over / And myself has reappeared." Throughout the rest of "Sober," she apologizes to her parents and fans for potentially letting them down during the times she relapsed.

In the past, the "Fall In Line" singer has been open about her struggles with substance abuse. Demi celebrated six years of sobriety on Twitter in March and opened up to fans at the Brooklyn stop of the Tell Me You Love Me tour about her journey to get clean, reported E! News.

"Yesterday was a really big day for me," Lovato said. "Yesterday, six years ago, I was drinking vodka out of a Sprite bottle at nine in the morning, throwing up in the car and I just remember thinking, 'This is no longer cute. This is no longer fun. And I'm just like my dad.'"

"The reason why I became so open about my story is because I know that there are people here tonight that need to ask for help and I want them to know that it's OK," she continued. "Mental health is something that we all need to talk about and we need to take the stigma away from it. So let's raise the awareness."

Does the release of "Sober" mean we can expect an album soon?