Demi Lovato Describes What Her Sexual Fluidity Means To Her

Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Demi Lovato is having a busy and inspirational 2018. She's giving therapy sessions to fans on her Tell Me You Love Me tour, and in February, brought survivors of the Parkland shooting onstage at her San Diego stop. Today (March 7), she continues to be a motivational voice in her interview with InStyle. In Lovato's April cover story, she discusses her sexual fluidity and what it means to be a role model.

"I’m very fluid, and I think love is love," Lovato said. "You can find it in any gender. I like the freedom of being able to flirt with whoever I want."

Historically, Lovato has kept information about her sexuality close and has chosen to discuss it on her terms, like in the documentary Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated. The singer's work with the LGBT community even earned her the GLAAD Vanguard Award.

In the interview, Lovato went on to describe the importance of being a role model, especially because she didn't have many growing up.

"You have to use your voice for good," she said. "That’s what I think a lot of people are starting to do. I didn’t have anybody who was doing that when I was younger. I grew up in the era of really, really skinny celebrities. That was the look. And it was cool to be seen partying. Drugs were glamorized, and when I was 12 or 13, nobody [I looked up to] was talking about mental illness. Nobody was talking about eating disorders. Nobody was talking about cutting. I wanted somebody for my little sister to look up to. I took on that role because I knew it was important."

Read her entire InStyle interview here.