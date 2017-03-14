Demi Lovato And Kehlani’s Tour Announcement Is One Big ‘Love Fest’

Getty Images

After revealing that DJ Khaled will join her on tour in 2018, Demi Lovato is back with another exciting announcement. (Cue the mandatory Khaled GIF.)

At the American Music Awards on Sunday night (November 19), Lovato and Khaled partied backstage with Kehlani, who will join them on the duo’s upcoming 20-date arena trek. Lovato made the announcement with a video in which all three artists hype up the “biggest tour ever” and mug with Khaled’s baby son, Asahd. Some of the kids from Stranger Things even crashed the vid, adorably telling Lovato that Camp Rock was their “jam” (her reaction was, of course, amazing).

Kehlani later shared a celebratory pic with her new tour mates, writing, “SURPRISE. I’m joining @ddlovato & @djkhaled on tour in February 2018! Gunna be fun as hell thanks for having me!!! See ya soon! ✨✨ aye fuck yeah ARENAS!!”

Lovato, Khaled, and Kehlani’s sure-to-be-awesome North American tour kicks off on February 26 in San Diego and wraps up on March 31 in Tampa, Florida. See the full list of dates here.

Earlier this month, Kehlani spoke to MTV News about how she used to have a “crazy obsession” with Lovato around the Camp Rock era. She also admitted she was thoroughly “shook” after Lovato shouted her out as being a major source of inspiration for Tell Me You Love Me. Sounds like these mutual fans are going to have a blast on the road together.