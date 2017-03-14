Christina Aguilera And Demi Lovato Take A Taser To The Patriarchy In ‘Fall In Line’ Video

YouTube

If you want to know the definition of "sisterhood," look no further than Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato's "Fall in Line" video, which is basically the fierce, feminist lovechild of "Fighter" and "Confident."

The duo serve up empowering vibes in the Luke Gilford-directed vid, released Wednesday (May 23). It begins with a baby Xtina and baby Demi playing in a field before being kidnapped by masked men and taken to a dystopian prison. There, the Handmaid's Tale vibes really kick in, as the singer are forced to perform: a possible reference to the way they were both treated as child stars.

Eventually, they find the strength to fight back and reclaim their power — even if it means tasering a few dudes along the way. That's what sisterhood is all about, right?!

"Fall in Line" follows "Accelerate" and "Twice" as the latest release from Aguilera's eighth studio album, Liberation, out June 15. It also marks the first collaboration between Aguilera and Lovato, whose paths were "destined to cross," if you ask them. Divas unite!