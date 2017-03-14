Demi Lovato, Guardian Angel, Is Offering Free Group Therapy To Fans

Getty Images

Demi Lovato is putting her fans first on her upcoming Tell Me You Love Me tour. On Wednesday (January 24), the singer/mental health hero announced that she’ll provide free therapy sessions, wellness workshops, and motivational speeches on her upcoming trek.

Speaking about the initiative on Good Morning America, Lovato said, “It’s basically like a therapy session before the concerts and we have speakers from all over and we’re also helping out with different charities from around the country. So it’ll be an incredible, very moving and inspiring experience.”

The workshops will be provided by CAST Centers, a wellness, addiction, and mental health treatment center where Lovato was a patient in 2011. The singer has been an outspoken champion for mental health over the years, citing her own experience with addiction, bipolar disorder, and an eating disorder.

“I actually have bipolar disorder, and I’m very open about that because I think that mental health affects so many people and we need to take the stigma away from it,” Lovato said on Good Morning America.

She added, “I’ve actually met people that go to CAST because they went to CAST on tours and realized they needed to get sober or they needed to better themselves in some other way and it’s changed lives and I want to be able to do that again.”

Lovato’s tour with DJ Khaled and Kehlani kicks off on February 26 in San Diego.