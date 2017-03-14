Nicki Minaj's New Album Title Is A Royal Flex For The Ages

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

Nicki Minaj finally announced the title and release date for her fourth studio album. Yesterday (May 7), in an interview with E! News at the 2018 Met Gala, Minaj made sure to put the rap game on notice, decked out in a ruby red dress designed by Oscar de la Renta.

"I'm the bad guy and I wanted to make sure bitches knew that the bad guy is here," Minaj told E! News on the red carpet. "Album dropping June 15th. It's called Queen."

June is gearing up to be a stacked month for hip-hop. Drake shared that his fifth studio album, Scorpion, is releasing that month. Kanye infamously announced he is producing five albums dropping in June. Now it seems that Nicki Minaj is throwing her crown into the ring as well.

In an April interview with Zane Lowe, the Queens rapper alluded to feeling like the bad guy after issues with Cardi B and Migos during the aftermath of "Motorsport."

"With 'Motorsport' I kind of felt ambushed,” Nicki said. "I felt like Quavo at that time, Quavo is my baby. I love Quavo. At that time I went on Twitter and explained how 'Motorsport' came about and people were saying that I was lying. So I texted Quavo and I said, 'Hey, could you back me up on this?' Because I don't want people to think I'm lying. What do I have to lie about? And he didn't back me up. And he texted me. He was like, 'I would go on Twitter and back you up if you were my girl, lol.'"

However, with a new photo of Minaj and Cardi talking at the Met Gala, maybe all of the animosity is a thing of the past.