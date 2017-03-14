Migos, Nicki Minaj, And Cardi B Are Fast & Furious 3000 Stars In 'MotorSport' Video

Dystopian futures aren't supposed to be fun, but if Migos were the Big Brothers in 2084, who could be mad? The Culture rappers, Nicki Minaj, and Cardi B have finally released the video for "MotorSport," and it looks like Vin Diesel gave them the keys to the Fast & Furious franchise and told the gecko, "Fuck the car insurance."

The future, as seen through the eyes of the world's biggest rappers, is an intriguing one. First, the video sees Quavo, Offset, Takeoff, Nicki, and Cardi B dressed in what is best described as Tron-meets-Sons of Anarchy costumes. Secondly, there is a lot of weird product placement that doesn't seem great for your health — Hype energy drinks, holograms that need Beats by Dre headphones, and sexy women vaping around expensive cars.

Finally, in a future where Migos are benevolent overlords, there are a lot of neon signs, namely ones that say Culture II, Belaire, and something called the "Nicki AI Experience," which sounds terrifying or amazing depending upon who you ask.