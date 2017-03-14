Here Is Every Album Kanye West Says He's Producing In 2018

We've reached peak Kanye West. The Chicago rapper has been back for little over a week, and in that time, he's managed to announce multiple albums, talk more about global consciousness than an episode of Neon Genesis Evangelion could, and make controversial tweets about race.
Yesterday (April 23), 'Ye shook the world up again by announcing that a new Nas album is releasing on June 15. He followed that message up with the revelation that he is producing all of the albums he's posted about on Twitter.
For anyone keeping count, Kanye is now producing five projects that are all supposed to drop in a one-month span. In another world, the feat shouldn't be difficult considering that in a soul-sampling galaxy far, far away, West infamously produced five beats a day for three summers. However, G.O.O.D. Music prepping five albums from artists with wildly different fanbases, budgets, and marketing needs does seem like a gargantuan task at best and an impossible undertaking at worst.
With so many release dates flying around, MTV News decided to organize all the albums Kanye's announced on his recently reactivated Twitter so far.
Solo DoloPhoto by Scott Dudelson/FilmMagic
Release Date: June 1
Kanye hasn't released an album since 2016's The Life of Pablo. According to West, his eight studio album will be a brisk seven songs. Although, considering Kanye's penchant for tinkering with projects until the last minute, his next body of work could end up being 700 songs by the time fans hear it.
The Sixth SensePhoto by Neilson Barnard/WireImage
Release Date: June 8
Fans have been waiting for a Kanye and Kid Cudi collaboration album longer than they've waited for Watch The Throne 2. Since Kanye and Jay seem to be embroiled in a tension-filled cold war, it is safe to say the latter will never release. Thankfully, Kanye and Cudi's chemistry is well-documented.
According to Kim Kardashian, the Kids See Ghosts album is her favorite and took over Kourtney Kardashian's party. Finally, some ghosts we'd like to haunt us.
Nas Album DonePhoto by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Italia Independent New York City, LLC
Release Date: June 15
In 2016, DJ Khaled and Nas were so confident that the Queensbridge rapper's album was done they named a song "Nas Album Done." It was in fact not done. However, if Kanye is to be believed, then the masses are now getting the project, but with the added benefit of Yeezy production.
President PushPhoto by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images
Release Date: May 25
Pusha T has been teasing King Push since 2014. In the intervening years, he dropped a series of singles, released King Push – Darkest Before Dawn: The Prelude, and was appointed President of G.O.O.D. Music. On an episode of the Brilliant Idiots podcast, Charlamagne the God described his excitement for the new Pusha project and what makes the hip-hop veteran so real.
"He's so authentic, he’s so him," Charlamagne said. "So when you're that honest and you're not trying to be anything but who you are and your subject matter has always been more mature than everybody else is, you never age in the game."
Fade To TeyanaMike Coppola / Getty Images
Release Date: June 22
Teyana Taylor hasn't released an album since 2014's VII. However, the first lady of G.O.O.D. Music didn't disappear. Arguably, Taylor is more famous now than she was four years ago with her starring role in Kanye's "Fade" video and new family with Iman Shumpert. It is safe to say the R&B singer will have a lot to get off her chest after so many years since her last release.