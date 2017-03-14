Here Is Every Album Kanye West Says He's Producing In 2018

Getty Images

We've reached peak Kanye West. The Chicago rapper has been back for little over a week, and in that time, he's managed to announce multiple albums, talk more about global consciousness than an episode of Neon Genesis Evangelion could, and make controversial tweets about race.

Yesterday (April 23), 'Ye shook the world up again by announcing that a new Nas album is releasing on June 15. He followed that message up with the revelation that he is producing all of the albums he's posted about on Twitter.

For anyone keeping count, Kanye is now producing five projects that are all supposed to drop in a one-month span. In another world, the feat shouldn't be difficult considering that in a soul-sampling galaxy far, far away, West infamously produced five beats a day for three summers. However, G.O.O.D. Music prepping five albums from artists with wildly different fanbases, budgets, and marketing needs does seem like a gargantuan task at best and an impossible undertaking at worst.

With so many release dates flying around, MTV News decided to organize all the albums Kanye's announced on his recently reactivated Twitter so far.