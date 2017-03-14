Nicki Minaj Details Why She Has Issues With Cardi B

Getty Images

On Thursday (April 12), Nicki Minaj premiered two new songs — "Barbie Tingz" and "Chun-Li" — on Beats 1, and in usual Nicki fashion, each track featured a host of subliminals. In an accompanying interview with Zane Lowe, the Queens rapper opened up about the origins of her tension with fellow MC Cardi B, and gave fans a potential hint about who she might be referencing on wax.

"The only thing with Cardi that really, really, really hurt my feelings was the first interview she did after 'Motorsport' came out,” Nicki said, referencing her collab with Migos and Cardi. "I remember when I first came in the game, if a female of that stature had done a feature with me on it, I would only be singing their praises and saying thank you. The first interview she did after 'Motorsport' came out it just really hurt me, because she looked so aggravated and angry and the only thing she kept saying was, 'Oh, I didn't hear that. I didn't hear that verse. She changed her verse.'"

Nicki continued her story by describing how "Motorsport" was created and stressing her disappointment at Quavo for not backing her up when she told fans on Twitter how the song was made.

"With 'Motorsport' I kind of felt ambushed,” she explained. "I felt like Quavo at that time, Quavo is my baby. I love Quavo. At that time I went on Twitter and explained how 'Motorsport' came about and people were saying that I was lying. So I texted Quavo and I said, 'Hey, could you back me up on this?' Because I don't want people to think I'm lying. What do I have to lie about? And he didn't back me up. And he texted me. He was like, 'I would go on Twitter and back you up if you were my girl, lol.'"

The Pinkprint rapper capped the conversation with a statement about why she thinks it's important for new female rappers to show respect.

"I really, fully supported [Cardi], and up until this recent interview I had never seen her show me genuine love in an interview," Nicki said. "I can just imagine how many girls wish they could have been on a song with Nicki Minaj. I’m not saying it in a cocky way."

Looks like one of hip-hop's longest cold wars now has the potential to go nuclear.