Drake Might've Teased The Title And Release Date For His New Album

Photo by David Wolff - Patrick/Redferns

It looks like we have a release month and potential title for Drake's next album. Today (April 16), The Toronto rapper took to Instagram to post two teasers that seem to hint at his latest project. In one photo, Drake is wearing a black bomber with the script "Scorpion June Twenty Eighteen By Drake."

The second photo shows a Scorpio medallion, which most likely ties back to Drake's horoscope and birth month. Both posts feature the caption "📀 JUNE 2018." Thanks to the two photos, the internet is now convinced that each update means Drake is getting ready to give us a new album.

Besides a new project that seems imminent, Drake is having a phenomenal week. "Nice For What" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song dethroned another Graham hit, "God's Plan," which spent 11 weeks on the top of the charts. According to Billboard, "Nice For What" is Drake's fifth Hot 100 No. 1.

Safe to say June can't come fast enough.