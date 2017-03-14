Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants 3 Is Closer Than Ever To Happening

Andrew Toth/Getty Images

The highly anticipated third installment of Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants is closer than ever to becoming a reality!

For years, rumors have been swirling surrounding a third film about the magical pants and the four best friends who share them, but something is different this time. One-fourth of the Sisterhood, Alexis Bledel, confirmed that there has been actual movement on the project.

Appearing on The Tonight Show on Thursday night (April 26), host Jimmy Fallon couldn't help but ask Bledel whether one of his favorite franchises would be back for another round. "I really hope so," she said. "I would love it. It would be the best thing."

Of course, hope alone isn't enough to make a movie. That's when the Emmy winner dropped this major news: "We just pitched a third movie and I hope it comes together."

Knowing that the original members of the Sisterhood (Bledel along with Blake Lively, Amber Tamblyn, and America Ferrera) have remained exceptionally close over the years, coming together to celebrate professional feats and personal joys, it seems likely the "we" Bledel is referring to includes at least that core group.

Lively also confirmed that she's in when speaking with Entertainment Tonight, noting, "I think it could really happen, and I think that the people who love the movie want to see it." She also gave a nod to husband Ryan Reynolds while touting the power of fans, adding, "Fans have gotten bigger movies made. Deadpool is all thanks to the fans."

With an idea in the works, the women on board, and the call-to-action for fans, it's starting to feel like the stars are finally aligned for Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 3.