Two Gilmore Girls Just Won Early Emmys

Amanda Edwards/WireImage

There must be something in that Stars Hollow water. Alexis Bledel and Melissa McCarthy, who dwelled in the small Connecticut town back in their early-millennium WB days on Gilmore Girls, have both won Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

Before the primetime Emmys air next Sunday, an untelevised segment of the awards show was held this weekend. Bledel went home with an Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series win for her role as Ofglen in Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale, while McCarthy got a hold of that gold human-looking trophy for her portrayal of former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Saturday Night Live.

In fact, SNL received 22 Emmy nominations in total. Alec Baldwin is up for his Donald Trump impression and Kate McKinnon for her Hillary Clinton and Kellyanne Conway. We'll find out those winners next Sunday, when the awards are hosted by Stephen Colbert.

Among other winners yesterday were RuPaul for Best Host of a Reality or Reality-Competition on RuPaul’s Drag Race — his second year winning the category. See the full list of winners here.

Matthew Simmons/FilmMagic

While accepting her award for The Handmaid's Tale, a dystopian story that eerily connects with modern audiences, first-time nominee Bledel threw a shout-out to her partnership with Change.org, which should “encourage us all to take action... sign up, speak up and stay awake." She also wore a bright blue ACLU pin during the ceremony.

This is McCarthy's second Emmy win. In 2011, she took home an award for Mike and Molly. Since then, she's been nominated for her work with SNL five times.

We're sure Lorelai would be proud.