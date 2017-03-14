The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants Cast Reunited To Celebrate America Ferrera's Pregnancy

Andrew Toth/Getty Images

America Ferrera, Blake Lively, Alexis Bledel, and Amber Tamblyn came together to celebrate some very special news: Ferrera is pregnant with her first child!

After initially announcing her baby-to-be in a New Year's Eve Instagram post alongside her husband, Ryan Piers Williams, Ferrera posted proof of the celebratory Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants reunion with a group photo of the foursome beaming as they all touched the expectant mom's belly.

Tying the occasion to her other baby — the Time's Up initiative she's helping to spearhead to end gender inequality in all workplaces — Ferrara captioned the photo, "Starting the New Year off with blessings from my Sisterhood. We’ve got work to do for the next generation. Let’s get to it."

Tamblyn, who has also been vocal about women's rights, seconded that double joy, tweeting, "Didn’t think anything could beat kicking off the new year with the #TIMESUP initiative, but then..." along with the same photo.

Ferrera's baby will be the fifth member of the Sisterhood's second generation. Lively has two daughters with husband Ryan Reynolds, Bledel has one son with husband Vincent Kartheiser, and Tamblyn has one daughter with husband David Cross.