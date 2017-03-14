The Entire Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants Casts Reunited To Celebrate Tibby's New Film

Getty Images

The sisterhood that promotes movies together, stays together. Or something like that. The cast of The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants — Amber Tamblyn, Blake Lively, Alexis Bledel, and America Ferrera — reunited at the New York premiere of Tamblyn's directorial debut, Paint It Black, on Monday (May 15).

Honestly, if the cast wanted to use this get-together as inspiration for the long-awaited sequel to The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2, it could totally work. It's only appropriate that best friends Lena, Bridget, and Carmen would reunite at premiere of Tibby's new movie.

Last year, Lively confirmed that a third Sisterhood film was very much in the works. This time around, however, don't expect a magical pair of pants to solve all of their problems. "The four of us are still best friends and to be able to create something together again has always been a dream of ours," Lively said on Entertainment Weekly Radio. "But it would have to be something that really made sense. If you wait this long to do a third movie, it needs to honor the story and the legacy."

Twelve years after its release, Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants is still considered a cultural touchstone for many young women. It came into our lives and embedded itself into our hearts as one of the most seminal films of the new millennium. So I'm not being hyperbolic when I say the world needs a new Sisterhood movie ASAP.