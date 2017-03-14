Eminem Claims He Was ‘Framed’ In His Twisted New Video

YouTube

Eminem’s Slim Shady alter-ego is back and more twisted than ever. On Tuesday (April 3), the Revival rapper released his video for “Framed,” which ought to come with a big-ass “Viewer Discretion Advised” label for anyone who doesn’t like looking at blood smears, dead bodies, and other haunting scenes.

“Framed” narrates an incident where Em is an accused killer because his grisly lyrics just so happen to match the exact details of multiple heinous murders. That narrative comes to life in the James Larese-directed video, which begins with a news report about Eminem “escaping an asylum” and being hunted down by police. “Don’t you see? I was framed,” Em raps, as he sits barricaded in a home, surrounded by corpses.

This is one classic Slim Shady horrorshow. Once again: viewer discretion is certainly advised.

“Framed” appears on Eminem’s 2017 comeback album, Revival, which topped the Billboard 200 in December. He previously released videos for the Beyonce-featuring “Walk on Water” and the relationship-focused “River” with Ed Sheeran. Up next, the Detroit MC is slated to headline a slew of festivals, including Coachella, Bonnaroo, and Governors Ball.