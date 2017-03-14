Eminem's Revival Continues With Yet Another Major Festival Headlining Spot

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Can't make it to Coachella? Opt for Gov Ball instead

Weeks after his latest album release, Eminem's revival continues. Now it's set to take him to centerstage in New York City in summer 2018.

On Wednesday morning (January 3), Em was announced as a co-headliner for this year's Governors Ball Music Festival, set to hit Randall's Island on June 1, along with Jack White, Travis Scott, and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

The lineup features over 60 performers, including Halsey, the newly resurgent N.E.R.D., Khalid, CHVRCHES, Post Malone, Lil Uzi Vert, Sylvan Esso, 2 Chainz, Alvvays, Brockhampton, a new project from Diplo and Mark Ronson called Silk City, and many more.

And Em's headlining good news doesn't end there. He's also been announced as one of three headliners for Coachella in April, alongside The Weeknd and his "Walk on Water" collaborator, Beyoncé, as revealed Tuesday night.

White recently released the wild sound collage "Servings and Portions From My Boarding House Ranch" and is reportedly at work on a new LP. Scott's latest album, a collab with Quavo called Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho, is out now. And the Yeah Yeah Yeahs recently celebrated the anniversary of their debut album, Fever to Tell, with some shows in October 2017, Rolling Stone points out.

Tickets for Gov Ball are on sale right now for special "announce-day pricing" until 11:59 p.m. tonight. To trace Eminem's growth from misanthropic young rapper to an elder statesman in the genre, watch MTV News' visual essay on his latest, Revival, below.