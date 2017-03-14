Eminem And Ed Sheeran's 'River' Is Full Of Rain, Pregnancy Tests, And Bro Support

YouTube

Nothing says Valentine's Day like an Eminem and Ed Sheeran bromance. Today (February 14), the "River" music video premiered on MTV, and it is a rollercoaster ride of emotions. Let's break down how awesome of a bro Ed is to his man Eminem.

The video starts off with a documentary about love, and Eminem is the Jim Halpert, hopelessly staring into the camera. The apple of Em's eye is a woman with a man who doesn't treat her right. She eventually ends up with Marshall and for some reason can't stop posting romantic updates to Instagram.

Unfortunately, the love is short lived after Eminem and the unnamed woman find out that they are pregnant. That is where Ed Sheeran comes in.

Sheeran acts as the video's weather god, bringing the literal and symbolic rain to wash away Eminem's pain. The music video for "River" is a glorious reminder that we should all have a bestie on speed dial this Valentine's Day.

The hurt is real, the heartbreak is unfathomable, but leave it to Ed to be there with a guitar and a shoulder to lean on.