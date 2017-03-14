Eminem Just Achieved A Historic Feat With Revival

Getty Images

After ending his four-year album drought with the recently released Revival, Eminem has found himself in a familiar spot: the top of the charts.

For the eighth consecutive time in his impressive career, the Detroit MC has scored a No. 1 album in its debut week. According to Billboard, that makes him the first act in history with eight straight entries to the chart. That’s right — every single Eminem album since 2000's The Marshall Mathers LP has bowed in the top spot. Revival is no different, proving his popularity hasn’t totally wavered (even if he has been largely absent from the rap game for the past few years).

Eminem’s latest achievement ties him with Madonna, U2, and Kenny Chesney, who have also notched eight No. 1 albums (though theirs were not consecutive). The record for the most chart-topping albums is held by The Beatles, who boast 19.

With Revival, Eminem outpaced titans like Taylor Swift (she’s at No. 2), rookies like G-Eazy (he’s at No. 3), and veterans like Jeezy. Even more impressive, Revival has scored the third-best first week sales numbers for a rap album this year, behind Kendrick Lamar’s Damn. and Drake’s More Life.