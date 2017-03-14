7 Hilarious Moments From Donald Glover's Fake Deadpool Script

FilmMagic/20th Century Fox

Donald Glover knows how to be petty. Today (March 28), the Atlanta creator took to Twitter to let fans know he "wasn't too busy to work on deadpool," in a since-deleted tweet. The 15-page script he subsequently dropped on the platform was a subtle flex, the equivalent of texting your ex back "k" after receiving a novel.

Last week, FX announced they would not be moving forward with the previously announced Deadpool animated series with Donald and Stephen Glover as a result of "creative differences." In an interview with The New Yorker, Donald briefly spoke about the tension he had with FX.

"Steve always reminds me, ‘FX didn't want to do [Atlanta]—you had to beg them. Fuck them!,’" Glover said. "I like Landgraf, I've learned a lot from him, but FX is a business. It’s not there to make some kid from Stone Mountain, Georgia,'s dreams come true."

The title of the episode is "Finale," but it is so much more. Biting, satirical, and highly meta, the script reads as an acidic critique of pop culture and the forces that may have led to the FXX show's premature cancelation. Glover uses Deadpool's tendency to break the fourth wall to address the multiple elephants or rhinos in the room.

The references to Beyoncé bite-gate and Rich The Kid's latest Lil Uzi diss, point towards the script being finished fairly recently.

Here are the best Deadpool quotes, quips, and jokes from Donald's script.