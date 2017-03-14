Tiffany Haddish Shares Bizarre Story Of Beyoncé Getting Allegedly Bitten By An Actress

Getty Images

Tiffany Haddish knows how to tell a story, especially about Beyoncé. In a new GQ interview, the comedian and 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards host described an altercation where an actress reportedly bit Queen Bey.

"There was this actress there, that's just, like, doing the mostest," Haddish said. "One of the most things she did? 'She bit Beyoncé in the face.' So Beyoncé stormed away. Went up to Jay-Z, and was like, ‘Jay! Come here! This bitch —’ and snatched him. They went to the back of the room. I was like, ‘What just happened?’ And Beyoncé's friend walked up and was like, 'Can you believe this bitch just bit Beyoncé?'"

Tiffany continues the story revealing that she almost fought the actress, but was dissuaded by the R&B singer.

"Beyoncé's at the bar," Tiffany shares. "So I said to Beyoncé, 'Did she really bite you?’ She was like, ‘Yeah.’ I was like, ‘She gonna get her ass beat tonight.' She was like, 'Tiffany, no. Don't do that. That bitch is on drugs. She not even drunk. The bitch is on drugs. She not like that all the time. Just chill.'"

This incident isn't the first time Tiffany has told a story about Hov and Bey. In February, she detailed a story about watching an actress get too close to Jay-Z. Hopefully, this mysterious biter and Jay-Z toucher is brought to justice.

Read Tiffany's entire GQ interview here.