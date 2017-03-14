Donald Glover Is Bringing Deadpool To TV

Getty Images / Marvel Comics

Fire up the fryer: It's time to celebrate with a plate full of chimichangas. Why are we celebrating, you ask? Because Deadpool is coming to TV!

Donald Glover will executive produce a Deadpool animated series for FXX, the network announced Wednesday (May 10). Glover — the Golden Globe-winning creator, star, and writer of FX's critically acclaimed series Atlanta — will share writing and executive-producer credits on Marvel's still-untitled series with his brother and frequent collaborator, Stephen Glover.

Deadpool, otherwise known as the Merc with a Mouth, is a foul-mouthed Marvel Comics character created by Robert Liefeld in 1991. The character has enjoyed a cultish following and saw a significant resurgence in popularity thanks to the successful 2016 film starring Ryan Reynolds.

The FXX series is described as being in a similar vein as Archer, the animated adult action-comedy. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Glover has already set up a writers room in London, where he's currently filming the Han Solo movie. (NBD.)

Marvel's TV head Jeph Loeb and producer Jim Chory will also serve as EPs on the series. Meanwhile, Glover will appear in another Marvel project, Spider-Man: Homecoming, this summer. Seriously. Is there anything he's not in?

Details about the comedy are still under wraps but with a Hollywood wunderkind like Glover at the helm, one thing's for sure: It's going to be f**king awesome.