Rich The Kid Continues His Beef With Lil Uzi Vert On 'Dead Friends'

Today (March 26), Rich The Kid released "Dead Friends," the long-awaited track that many believe disses Lil Uzi Vert. In January, tempers flared between the two rappers on Twitter. Uzi took to the social media platform to urge artists not to sign to rappers or DJs, Rich The Kid responded that the Luv Is Rage 2 rapper should've signed to his label, and Uzi replied with the comical, "Boy I’m not signing for 20racks."
Since then, Lil Uzi tagged Rich as a crab in an Instagram story and claimed the Atlanta rapper wants to look like him. Rich later teased a snippet of "Dead Friends" on Instagram Live in February.
Here is a breakdown of each rumored subliminal on Rich's new track.
-
Put The "Lil" In Lil Uzi Vert
Lyric: "Lil' n----s mad, lil' n----s be little"
Rich The Kid's opening declaration seems like a jab about Uzi's height or a not so subtle dig at the beginning of his rap name. Uzi once mentioned he was 5"4' on Twitter, so it doesn't seem like he's that bothered about sharing his dimensions with the world.
Rating: 1 out of 5 beefs
-
R.I.P. Friendship
Lyric: "All them dead friends, you a middle man / You a little man / Your money getting shorter"
Rich's hook takes inspiration from two Uzi hits. "All them dead friends" is a simple flip on Lil Uzi's lyrics from "XO Tour Llif3," while the "money getting shorter" bar pokes fun at his early hit "Money Longer."
Rating: 3.5 out of 5 beefs
-
Crying Is OK
Lyric: "Shove my pride to the side (side), I could never lie / I don't care if you cry, let them pussy n----s die"
At least Lil Uzi Vert and Rich The Kid can agree on one thing: They don't care about people crying.
Rating: 2 out of 5 beefs
-
Drama Kings
Lyric: "Pull up with the drama (drama) / Better be movin' proper (what)"
Recently, Lil Uzi Vert experienced trouble with his label boss, DJ Drama, on Twitter. So this line gets a few extra points for referencing a fresh wound.
Rating: 3 out of 5 beefs
-
Lil Star Vert
Lyric: "Come to Rich Forever, be a star, yeah"
The above line is confusing for the simple reason that Lil Uzi Vert, from a numbers perspective, is currently a bigger artist than Rich The Kid. According to the RIAA, "XO Tour Llif3" is 5 times platinum, "The Way Life Goes " is platinum, "Money Longer" is 2 times platinum, and Luv Is Rage 2 debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.
For comparison, Rich The Kid's "New Freezer" featuring Kendrick Lamar is platinum.
Rating: -5 out of 5 beefs