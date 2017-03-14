Getty Images

Rich The Kid Continues His Beef With Lil Uzi Vert On 'Dead Friends'

Today (March 26), Rich The Kid released "Dead Friends," the long-awaited track that many believe disses Lil Uzi Vert. In January, tempers flared between the two rappers on Twitter. Uzi took to the social media platform to urge artists not to sign to rappers or DJs, Rich The Kid responded that the Luv Is Rage 2 rapper should've signed to his label, and Uzi replied with the comical, "Boy I’m not signing for 20racks."

Since then, Lil Uzi tagged Rich as a crab in an Instagram story and claimed the Atlanta rapper wants to look like him. Rich later teased a snippet of "Dead Friends" on Instagram Live in February.

Here is a breakdown of each rumored subliminal on Rich's new track.