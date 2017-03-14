6 Ways Marvel’s Runaways Is Like The O.C. Of The Superhero Universe

Paul Sarkis/Hulu

Fourteen years ago, a primetime soap about the morally bankrupt lives of the rich and beautiful inhabitants of Newport Beach, California debuted on Fox. With its hyper self-aware humor, early aughts fashion, indie soundtrack, and teen melodrama, The O.C. quickly became a cultural phenomenon. But just as Seth Cohen and Marissa Cooper were becoming part of our daily vernacular, another group of affluent teens from sunny SoCal were becoming sensations on comic book stands across the country.

It seems kismet that Brian K. Vaughan's seminal Marvel Comics series Runaways would debut just a month prior to The O.C.'s summer launch in 2003. In many ways, they were cut from the same designer cloth; both balanced the turmoil of adolescence with wit and whimsy while also subverting high school archetypes. Only one, however, gave its teenage protagonists superpowers and turned their parents into supervillains. (Atomic County doesn't count.)

So it makes sense that when Marvel Television boss Jeph Loeb first thought of bringing Runaways to life on the small screen, he envisioned it as "The O.C. of the Marvel Universe." Five years later, and with the creators of The O.C. (Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage) attached as showrunners, Marvel's Runaways — premiering on Hulu today, November 21 — is very much the teen soap's spiritual successor.

"My personal feeling the first time I read Runaways many, many years ago when it first came out was like, 'Oh, this comic was written just for me,'" Schwartz, a lifelong comic book reader, told MTV News back in October, adding that The O.C. and Runaways share a similar "tone and humor."

Having seen the first four episodes of Marvel's Runaways that were made available for review — the first three can be streamed now — I can tell you that the shared DNA between the two teen dramas goes even deeper than that. Here's what really makes Marvel's Runaways the O.C. of the Marvel Universe. Welcome to Brentwood, bitch.