If Rae Sremmurd Have It Their Way We're Getting A Childish Gambino Collab Album

Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images

Fans are still waiting on the long-delayed Childish Gambino and Chance the Rapper mixtape, and now Rae Sremmurd are throwing their hat into the collaboration ring. In an interview with Billboard, the rap group described the potential sound of a Sremmurd and Donald Glover project.

"I got a laptop with about 1,000 bangers," said Swae Lee. "I know Childish Gambino got about 2,000 or 3,000, who knows? We're gonna come together and make a whole project like, "Redbone" and "Black Beatles."

This week, Glover announced he is embarking on a North American tour with Rae Sremmurd starting in September. Later in the Billboard interview, Slim Jxmmi reveals how the two brothers connected with the Atlanta rapper.

"Childish Gambino is a cool guy, we linked overseas in a studio," said Jxmmi. "I DJ'd one of his house parties one time. He's just a cool guy and we got the same type of vibe, so you can expect good music to come out of this. It's natural. We don't gotta act, we can just be ourselves. He's himself everywhere he goes, and we're gonna be ourselves everywhere we go — so it's just gonna be like two different shows, we from two different places."

At this point it looks like Glover might have to put off retirement to fit in all of these projects.