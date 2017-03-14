Getty Images

Chance The Rapper Has One Word To Describe His Childish Gambino Collab

Chance the Rapper and Childish Gambino's collaboration project is the new Detox for rap fans who are too young to understand the dated reference. Yesterday (March 6), during an interview for Pitchfork's In Sight Out conversation series, the Chicago rapper once again reportedly stoked rumors about the album.

"We perpetuated that rumor for a long time without recording anything," said Chance. "We did link up in Atlanta and record some tracks and... they’re amazing."

Chance and Gambino's relationship dates back to 2012, when a young Chance appeared on Royalty and toured with the Atlanta rapper. In a 2012 interview with XXL, Chance discussed Donald Glover becoming a mentor.

"I fuck with Donald Glover, he’s one of my favorite people I’ve worked with so far," said the Coloring Book rapper. "He’s a super dope mentor...It was super dope workin’ with the n---a. He’s definitely like a big brother. I fuck with him tough. He showed me a lot of shit. We’ve been working together since we did the tour."

Chance appearing on 2013's "I. The Worst Guys" once again ignited more rumors of something more permanent, but nothing materialized. Fast forward four years later, and Glover is making jokes about the long-delayed project at the Emmys.

"I feel like if I don’t make a Chance the Rapper mixtape, like a double mixtape, a bunch of 14-year-olds will kick my ass," said Donald.

This mixtape may never release, but as long as Chance and Glover are alive, the hope of fans receiving it will never die.