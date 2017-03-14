Will This Be Childish Gambino's Last Tour?

Getty Images

Today (March 5), Childish Gambino announced he is going back on tour, and Rae Sremmurd is coming along for the ride. The Grammy award-winning artist will be hitting 13 North American cities starting in September and will end in Vancouver. Fittingly, the tour begins in Atlanta, because it kind of has to.

Gambino's latest live outing will be the first to support, "Awaken, My Love!". Overall, Donald Glover has spent the past few months ratcheting up the plans for everything Gambino. He signed a recording and label deal with RCA records in January, performed at the 2018 Grammys, and re-released his 2011 EP to all major streaming services.

Rae Sremmurd is also gearing up for a monumental 2018. Last week, Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi released their first solo singles from Sr3mm. While an official release date hasn't been confirmed for their third studio album, its release seems imminent.

News of a Childish Gambino tour is exciting and bittersweet. Glover has been adamant about retiring his musical alter ego after his next album. At a Grammys press conference, Glover reiterated the sentiment he's been explaining for months.

"No, I stand by that," said Glover. "I’m really appreciative of this. I’m still making another project right now,” he said. "But I like endings; I think they’re important to progress."

See all the tour dates below. Tickets will be available to the general public starting Friday, March 9 at 12 p.m. For more information, go here.

09/06 — Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena

09/08 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

09/10 — Toronto, Ontario @ Air Canada Centre

09/12 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

09/14 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

09/18 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

09/19 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

09/22 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

09/23 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

09/26 — Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

09/27 — Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

09/29 — Seattle, WA @ KeyArena

09/30 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena