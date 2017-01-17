Rae Sremmurd Brought ‘Black Beatles’ And A Whole Lot Of Hype To Ellen

Getty Images

After ruling the Billboard Hot 100 for 17 straight weeks, Rae Sremmurd’s “Black Beatles” was recently dethroned by Migos’s “Bad & Boujee.” But no matter — Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi brought their Mannequin Challenge-friendly hit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week with energy to spare.

The rowdy performance unsurprisingly kicked off with a brief Mannequin Challenge and with the duo plugging their Instagram accounts and encouraging everyone to “unleash their inner rockstars.” Swae mostly hung back with the live band, but Jxmmi went wild; running into the crowd, jumping on Ellen’s plush guest chair, and filming selfie videos with the host offstage. Even without Gucci Mane’s guest verse, it was pretty much the most lit performance to hit daytime TV since Chance the Rapper and Co. crashed the same stage with “No Problem.”

Oh, and if you’re dying to see how Jxmmi’s mid-performance video with Ellen turned out, look no further: