Turns Out Donald Glover Really Is Saying Goodbye To Childish Gambino

It turns out the end of Childish Gambino is nigh. Last night (January 28), in an address to the media at the 2018 Grammys, Donald Glover revealed he stills plans to end the first iteration of his musical alter ego.

"No, I stand by that," said Glover. "I’m really appreciative of this. I’m still making another project right now,” he said. “But I like endings; I think they’re important to progress."

Glover continued to reveal why he feels endings are both good and necessary.

"I think if a lot of things had death clauses in them," said Donald, "we wouldn’t have a lot of problems in the world, to be honest. I think endings are good because they force things to get better."

At 2017's Governor’s Ball Music Festival, Glover told the crowd "I'll see y'all for the last Gambino album." He later elaborated on his plan in an interview with HuffPost.

"I like it when something’s good," said Glover. "And when it comes back there’s a reason to come back. There’s a reason to do that. I feel like there’s gotta be a reason to do things, and I always had a reason to be punk. Being punk just always felt really good to me, and we always looked at Atlanta as a punk show, and I feel like the direction I would go with Childish Gambino wouldn’t be punk anymore."

Since Glover recently signed a recording and label deal with RCA Records and won Best Traditional R&B Performance at the Grammys, it doesn't seem like he will be quitting music altogether. Instead, his comments seem to hint that he will no longer be performing under the moniker he got from a Wu-Tang Clan name generator.