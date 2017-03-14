Michael B. Jordan Thinks Kendrick Lamar 'Is The Essence Of What A Black Panther Is'

Karwai Tang/WireImage + Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS

'For him to be a part of the movie and soundtrack is really, really important to us'

Kendrick Lamar went above and beyond with the Black Panther soundtrack, and one of the stars of the film, Michael B. Jordan, is quick with the praise for the man behind the action-packed music.

Just before throwing on a purple jersey the 2018 NBA Celebrity All-Star Game on February 16, Jordan spoke with Billboard about Lamar's work on Black Panther: The Album, which he not only wrote new music for but curated.

"I think it's amazing," Jordan said of the soundtrack. "It's doing really well. The fact that [Top Dawg Entertainment] and Kendrick got behind it and really curated the album, I think we were extremely lucky for that. He's the voice of the people right now. His message and what he brings to the table and who Kendrick is, is the essence of what a Black Panther is. For him to be a part of the movie and soundtrack is really, really important to us."

"He's a true artist and he's a collaborator," he continued. "He saw the movie and got inspired. A lot of the songs are inspired by the film. It's a big collaboration. So, that's how it kind of works. You get artists from all walks of life to come together and create this one thing, it's beautiful."

Jordan added that his fave tracks from Black Panther: The Album are SOB x RXE's "Paramedic," which features bars from Lamar and Zacari, as well as "King's Dead," the power-packed collaboration of Lamar, Future, Jay Rock, and James Blake, and "Pray For Me," the Weeknd's mysterious contribution to the project.

Black Panther is already breaking box office records and could deliver the best superhero movie opening weekend every by the time Monday rolls around. Will the soundtrack debut at No. 1, too? We'll have to wait and see, but it's looking really, really good, so throw "All The Stars" on repeat while we wait for the charts to post.