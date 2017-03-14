YouTube

Kendrick And SZA Served Superhero Looks In The 'All The Stars' Video, So We Ranked Them

Frame for frame, Kendrick Lamar and SZA's "All The Stars" might be the most gorgeous video either artist has ever been a part of over the course of their careers. Directed by Dave Meyers and the Little Homies (a.k.a. Kendrick and Dave Free), "All The Stars" is filled to the brim with breathtaking visuals that perfectly depict the grandiose vision Lamar and company have been pursuing his entire career.

Over the course of the video, Kendrick and SZA are steeped in astounding imagery like Lamar walking through a room full of gold that'd make Gatsby proud and SZA paying homage to a legendary video by one of the greatest R&B artists of all-time. What stands out more than the song or the epic scale of the video is how well Lamar and SZA are dressed. There are leather jackets, sapphire bathing suits, and ornate kufis. Regal, elegant, and most importantly black as hell, the fashion in "All The Stars" is impeccable.

The "All The Stars" music video is the perfect way to honor Black Panther before it releases. Here are some of the best fits sported by Kendrick and SZA in the visual.