Kendrick Lamar Made A Dream Come True By Making The Black Panther Soundtrack

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

'The concept of producing and composing a project other than my own has always been ideal'

The Black Panther countdown is on, and its soundtrack — which was produced and curated by Kendrick Lamar, and features contributions from K. Dot himself — is already out and holding folks over until the movie hits theaters on February 16.

In the meantime, Kendrick is reflecting on the process behind the project, and he took a minute to thank his collaborators and the Black Panther team for making this kind of an opportunity possible.

"The concept of producing and composing a project other than my own has always been ideal," he writes via Twitter. "I appreciate the experience love ones. Continue to be great."

Of the Black Panther soundtrack's 14 tracks, Kendrick's all over most of them, from his super-heroic collab with SZA "All The Stars" to "Pray For Me," his joint track with The Weeknd that serves as the album's closer.

Hopefully, you have your Black Panther tickets already and are all set for the film's first weekend. Until then, feast your ears on Kendrick's "ideal" project.