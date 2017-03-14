Black Panther Is Coming Real Close To Beating The Avengers At The Box Office

Marvel Entertainment

One thing's for sure: Deadpool is no match for King T'Challa and the warriors of Wakanda, as Black Panther has officially beat out the anti-superhero movie and clinched the crown for the best February box office debut.

But that's not all: Black Panther is quickly earning one of the strongest opening weekends ever for a superhero movie thanks to its $190-205 million projected gross, and it's fast approaching the record set by The Avengers when the Marvel mainstay brought in $207 million for its first few days in theaters back in 2012.

Beyond his pals in The Avengers, Black Panther has roundly trounced the competition of the comic-inspired ilk: Just last year, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Thor: Ragnarok, and Spider-Man: Homecoming brought some of the best movie-going crowds of 2017, but none of them crossed the $200 million mark, with Guardians finishing first of that set with $147 million to show for its opening.

Could Black Panther surge forward and beat out The Avengers for the best opening weekend for a superhero movie of all time? We'll have to wait and see, as we've still got a whole day until that window closes. In the meantime, blast the killer Kendrick Lamar-helmed soundtrack and get to the theater (if you even can, considering showing are selling out all over the place.)