Getty Images

The Weeknd And Kendrick Lamar Need To Drop A Whole Album After This Black Panther Collab

One of the most anticipated songs from Black Panther: The Album was the latest collaboration between The Weeknd and Kendrick Lamar. Luckily, the Toronto singer and Compton lyricist don't disappoint on "Pray For Me." Slow, dark, and haunting, "Pray For Me" is the perfect synthesis between the pulsing spirituality of Kendrick's DAMN. and the nocturnal pop of The Weeknd's Starboy.

Over a tribal and hypnotic beat, The Weeknd does his Weekndy thing as he sings "Who gon' pray for me? Take my pain for me?" on the song's soaring chorus. Wonder if Stan Lee or Jack Kirby were thinking the dungeon sex-pop of Abel Tesfaye would be the type of music that filled the afrofuturistic streets of Wakanda when they created it in 1966?

Yesterday (February 1), Top Dawg Entertainment dropped the tracklist for Black Panther: The Album. The star-studded affair will feature Travis Scott, Swae Lee, Khalid, Vince Staples, and more.

"Pray For Me" is the third release from the Black Panther soundtrack. Between "All the Stars" featuring Kendrick and SZA and "King's Dead" featuring Jay Rock, Lamar, Future, and James Blake, it looks like Top Dawg Entertainment are swinging for the pop fences for their first movie soundtrack.

Black Panther: The Album is releasing on February 9 and the movie hits theaters on February 16.