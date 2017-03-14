Dua Lipa Gets Deliriously ‘High’ On New Fifty Shades Freed Song

Getty Images

This better be used in a sex scene

A day before the Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack arrives in full, we’ve been gifted one final advance release: the Dua Lipa-sung “High.”

The song’s hard-hitting beat comes courtesy of 18-year-old Chicago producer Whethan, who told The Fader he was inspired by alternative and bedroom pop. Dua, meanwhile, channels her inner Anastasia Steele with soulful, sexy vocals.

“So why, why? / Don’t we get a little high, high?” the “New Rules” singer coyly suggests on the chorus. Later, she repeats, “don’t we get a little...” withholding that last word a few times before finally scratching it out: “high!” It’s a sweet tease and an even sweeter release, and my money’s on this one being used in a Fifty Shades sex scene. Honestly, it'd be wasted anywhere else.

Along with “High,” the Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack also includes Rita Ora and Liam Payne’s “For You,” Hailee Steinfeld’s “Capital Letters,” and Julia Michaels’s “Heaven.” The star-studded album arrives on Friday (January 9), the same day the flick hits theaters. Let the heavy breathing commence.