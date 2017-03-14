Hailee Steinfeld Gets Pampered By Her Own Christian Grey In ‘Capital Letters’ Video

YouTube

In case the headline of this post didn’t properly forewarn you, consider this your official warning: There are dangerously high levels of FOMO ahead!

Hailee Steinfeld lives out every girl’s fantasy in the new video for “Capital Letters,” her dreamy Fifty Shades Freed collab with BloodPop. In it, the 21-year-old looks like an off-duty Victoria’s Secret model, gazing at the Eiffel Tower from the balcony of her lavish Parisian hotel. One minute, she’s frolicking on the beach in an evening gown, and the next minute she’s getting pampered in a room littered with roses and macaroons. There are also obligatory shots of her kissing and rolling in the sheets with her Christian Grey-esque beau, who whisks her from one romantic locale to another.

“This is one of my favorite videos I've made to date,” Steinfeld wrote on Instagram, and it’s impossible not to see why.

“Capital Letters” appears on the star-studded Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack, which also features contributions from Dua Lipa, Julia Michaels, Ellie Goulding, and Rita Ora and Liam Payne. The album arrives on February 9, the same day the flick hits theaters.