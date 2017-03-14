Julia Michaels’s ‘Heaven’ Video Is A Slice Of Fifty Shades Seduction

YouTube

Like all of us, Julia Michaels has her share of vices. But unlike us, hers are on full public display in the video for “Heaven,” her sleek, seductive Fifty Shades Freed song.

In the vid, Michaels slithers around a shiny kitchen while daydreaming of various Christian Grey-esque men. “They say all good boys go to heaven / But bad boys bring heaven to you,” the smoky-eyed singer coos with a mischievous smile, as the dudes saunter around while sneaking ice cream from the fridge. (Who would’ve thought a frozen dessert could be so hot?!)

Unfortunately, bad boys are only tempting for so long, and by video's end, it appears all of them have some pent-up anger issues. Sorry, Julia... but at least that other vice, ice cream, will never let you down.

Along with “Heaven,” Michaels contributed a song called “Are You” to the Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack. It’ll be available to stream when the album drops on Friday (February 9): the same day the film hits theaters. The star-studded release also includes Hailee Steinfeld’s blissful “Capital Letters,” Rita Ora and Liam Payne’s “For You,” and a revamped version of Ellie Goulding’s “Love Me Like You Do.” Check out the full tracklist here.