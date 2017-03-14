Getty Images

Ellie Goulding, Sia, and Dua Lipa will also lend their voices

Jamie Dornan Will Sing On The Fifty Shades Freed Soundtrack — Is Your Body Ready?

The Fifty Shades franchise might be saving the best for last.

The tracklist for the upcoming Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack was unveiled on Monday (January 8), and it includes original, presumably sexy songs from Sia, Julia Michaels, Dua Lipa, Hailee Steinfeld, Bishop Briggs, and more. Rita Ora and Liam Payne’s recently released duet, “For You,” is also accounted for, as well as a brand new version of Ellie Goulding’s smash hit “Love Me Like You Do.”

It’s a 22-song tracklist that definitely sounds worthy of your spins, but for an extra dose of goodness, there’s a contribution from Christian Grey himself. In a surprise addition, Jamie Dornan appears on the bonus track “Maybe I’m Amazed,” presumably a cover of Paul McCartney’s classic ballad. Apparently, it’s not enough to be a smoldering leading man; he’s gotta serenade us, too (swoon!).

Fifty Shades Freed — the third and final chapter of the Fifty Shades trilogy — hits theaters on February 9, the same day the soundtrack arrives. Check out the full tracklist below.

1. "Capital Letters" – Hailee Steinfeld x BloodPop

2. "For You (Fifty Shades Freed)" – Liam Payne & Rita Ora

3. "Sacrifice" – Black Atlass feat. Jessie Reyez

4. "High" – Whethan & Dua Lipa

5. "Heaven" – Julia Michaels

6. "Big Spender" – Kiana Ledé feat. Prince Charlez

7. "Never Tear Us Apart" – Bishop Briggs

8. "The Wolf" – The Spencer Lee Band

9. "Are You" – Julia Michaels

10. "Cross Your Mind" – Sabrina Claudio

11. "Change Your Mind" – Miike Snow

12. "Come on Back" – Shungudzo

13. "I Got You (I Feel Good)" - Jessie J

14. "Ta Meilleure Ennemie (Pearls) " – Samantha Gongol (of Marian Hill) feat. Juliette Armanet

15. "Deer in Headlights" – Sia

16. "Diddy Bop" – Jacob Banks & Louis the Child

17. "Love Me Like You Do (Fifty Shades Freed Version)" – Ellie Goulding

18. "Freed" – Danny Elfman

19. "Seeing Red" – Danny Elfman

20. "Maybe I'm Amazed" – Jamie Dornan [Bonus Track]

21. "Cross Your Mind (Spanish Version)" – Sabrina Claudio [Bonus Track]

22. "Pearls" – Samantha Gongol (of Marian Hill) [Bonus Track]