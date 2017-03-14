11 Picture-Perfect Couples Who Made Hearts Flutter At The 2018 Grammys

The Grammys celebrated 60 years of music and those who make it on Sunday night (January 28). That's 60 years of honoring the music industry's finest, 60 years of epic performances, and 60 years of couples turning music's big night into date night.
This year, some of music's hottest couples hit the red carpet — and backstage — at the 2018 Grammys. From internet faves John Legend and Chrissy Teigen to Logic and Jessica Andrea, who most definitely turned the red carpet into a senior prom photo booth, here are some of our favorite dazzling duos from the Grammys:
Chrissy Teigen and John LegendGetty Images
The couple's baby boy didn't have a ticket, but don't worry, mom snuck him in just fine.
Logic and Jessica AndreaGetty Images
Did any couple have more fun on the red carpet? The answer is no.
Cardi B and her sister Hennessy CarolinaGetty Images
OK, so maybe Cardi B and her little sister had just as much fun. The E! Red Carpet Glambot was practically invented for Cardi B.
DJ Khaled and AsahdGetty Images
In matching red suits and Gucci kicks!
Jay-Z, Blue Ivy, and BeyoncéGetty Images
The Royal Family sat front row at the Grammys — where they rightfully belong — but it was Blue Ivy, 6, who stole the show.
Luis Fonsi and Agueda LopezGetty Images
Fonsi's record-breaking, mega-hit "Despacito" may have lost in all of its three categories on Grammy night, but with his wife, model Agueda Lopez, by his side, is the Puerto Rican singer ever really losing?
Maren Morris and Ryan HurdGetty Images
The country couple are engaged — and that's their height difference with Morris in heels.
Miley Cyrus and Zac PosenGetty Images
Cyrus's fiancé Liam Hemsworth couldn't make it, so the Younger Now singer turned Grammy night into a mother-daughter date night, Lady Bird style. But it was her picture-perfect posing with designer Zac Posen backstage — he designed the elegant fuchsia ballgown she wore during her tender performance with Sir Elton John — that sent cameras a-shuttering.
Lady Gaga and fiancé Christian CarinoGetty Images
Mother Monster didn't walk the carpet with her beau, but she did embrace him backstage after her angelic performance.
Kendrick Lamar and RihannaGetty Images
No, K.Dot and Ri are not dating, but that doesn't stop us from fantasizing about the possibility. Notice how, when accepting the Grammy for Best Rap/Sung Performance for "LOYALTY," Lamar actually gave Rihanna the stage to speak. That's how it's done, fellas.
Bruno Mars and his GrammysGetty Images
TBH, Bruno and his seven Grammys had the best night.