Lady Gaga, Camila Cabello, And More Rock White Roses On The 2018 Grammys Red Carpet

In the days leading up to the 2018 Grammy Awards, Voices in Entertainment — a group of women working across the music industry — encouraged attendees of the ceremony to further the message of Time's Up by wearing a white rose on the red carpet of the big event. Rita Ora, Halsey, Dua Lipa, and more either committed to sporting roses to the Grammys, or offered their support from afar.
From Lady Gaga's floor-sweeping train to Khalid's embrace of the formal turtleneck, here are our favorite looks that incorporated this statement of solidarity.
-
Lady GagaMike Coppola/FilmMagic
Lady Gaga's white rose popped thanks to the dark and dramatic backdrop of her lacy, Khaleesi-worthy look.
-
The ChainsmokersSteve Granitz/WireImage
Zack Morris would definitely be a fan of Drew Taggart and Alex Pall's charming tuxes.
-
Camila CabelloKevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS
More like "Havana ooh-la-LA" thanks to this satiny scarlet number and a fist full of white rosebuds!
-
Cardi BLester Cohen/Getty Images for NARAS
Cardirella was the picture of grace from the future thanks to the edgy cut of her gauzy bodice — and an up-do perfect for a princess, too.
-
Anna KendrickDimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NARAS
Nothing business casual about Kendrick's ensemble at all.
-
SZALester Cohen/Getty Images for NARAS
Look up "ethereal" in the dictionary tomorrow and we'd be shocked if SZA in this breathtaking, feather-flocked dress didn't redefine the word.
-
Bebe RexhaLester Cohen/Getty Images for NARAS
No, that's not Kylie Jenner — but Bebe Rexha's Grammy look, from the platinum bob to the glittery neutral of the gown, is one the beauty mogul would certainly approve of.
-
Nick JonasKevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS
Jonas went with a more casual look with rose-bearing blazer over a simple black tee.
-
Miley Cyrus
She opted to accessorize with a long-stemmed white rose while muggin' for the paparazzi.
-
KhalidLester Cohen/Getty Images for NARAS
Lime green formal turtleneck FOR. THE. WIN. Definitely a fitting fit for a Best New Artist contender.
-
Rita OraMike Coppola/FilmMagic
Ora proudly showed off her rose, which she called "a peaceful, beautiful show of support," and a vintage glam vibe.