The music industry showed up while showing support for the movement Time's Up started

Lady Gaga, Camila Cabello, And More Rock White Roses On The 2018 Grammys Red Carpet

In the days leading up to the 2018 Grammy Awards, Voices in Entertainment — a group of women working across the music industry — encouraged attendees of the ceremony to further the message of Time's Up by wearing a white rose on the red carpet of the big event. Rita Ora, Halsey, Dua Lipa, and more either committed to sporting roses to the Grammys, or offered their support from afar.

From Lady Gaga's floor-sweeping train to Khalid's embrace of the formal turtleneck, here are our favorite looks that incorporated this statement of solidarity.