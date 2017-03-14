Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS

What Is Blue Ivy Trying To Tell Jay-Z And Beyoncé At The Grammys?

Grammy night wasn't kind to Jay-Z's 4:44. Hov didn't walk away with any awards tonight (January 28). Thankfully, Blue Ivy still demonstrated that the Grammys will always belong to the Carter clan.

Before introducing U2, Camila Cabello gave a powerful speech about the children of undocumented immigrants who are striving to stay in the United States.

"Today, in this room full of music's dreamers, we remember that this country was built by dreamers, for dreamers, chasing the American dream," said Cabello. "I'm here on this stage tonight because, just like the DREAMers, my parents brought me to this country with nothing in their pockets but hope."

CBS

When the camera panned to Blue, it was hard to understand what she was exactly trying to convey to Jay and Beyoncé. However, Twitter was quick to get to the bottom of the gestures she made during Cabello's speech.