Miley Cyrus Looked Like A Fuchsia Princess During Her Grammy Duet With Elton John

Getty Images

Sometimes it's easy to forget that at 25 years old, Miley Cyrus has been a pop star for half her life. With that, comes a lot of transformative eras — from Disney Channel pop icon to Hollywood starlet to wild-child provocateur — and life lessons learned. Cyrus has already established that her current, Younger Now era is her most personal yet, and she capped that off with an intimate performance at the 2018 Grammys with Sir Elton John.

Cyrus teamed up with the living legend for a performance of "Tiny Dancer" during Sunday's ceremony. John kicked things off at the piano — a single white rose placed on the top of the piano in a symbol of solidarity with the Time's Up movement — with the "Malibu" singer joining him for the second verse in a sophisticated fuchsia gown, looking like actual royalty on the Grammy stage.

It's no secret that Cyrus is a hell of a singer, but her subtle twang is a perfect compliment to the piano man's deeper timbre. The tender performance was also a bittersweet moment; John recently announced the dates of his final tour, marking his retirement from touring.