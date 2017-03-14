Rita Ora Is Wearing A White Rose To The Grammys To 'Show Others They're Not Alone'

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Absolut

Time's Up's momentum continues to grow, and the Grammys will see some white roses on the red carpet before the ceremony on January 28 that echo the statements made by the black dresses and tuxes worn to this year's Golden Globes.

Rita Ora is one of the artists inspired by Voices in Entertainment, a group of women seeking to eradicate gender inequality and sexual misconduct in the music industry. As Time's Up did with their request that Golden Globe attendees wear black to show their solidarity with the movement, Voices in Entertainment is asking Grammy guests to wear white roses — and Ora thinks that the white rose "represents solidarity" and is "a peaceful, beautiful show of support."

"It is important for us to come together and show others they are not alone," she told MTV News in a statement. For her, the gesture — which has been supported by artists like Halsey and Dua Lipa, who won't be attending the ceremony but stand with Voices in Entertainment — elevates concerns facing the industry while reiterating how music can provide a refuge to those who need it most.

"Music has always brought people together and has been an outlet for individuals to express all kinds of emotions," she said. "It is important that our art form continue to create safe spaces for people to explore these issues. My hope is that the #whiterose movement is just the beginning.”