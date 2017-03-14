Lady Gaga Looks Like A Long-Lost Targaryen At The 2018 Grammys

HBO/Getty Images

Mother Monster or Mother of Dragons? Lady Gaga arrived at the 2018 Grammys in a dramatic look from the hottest fashion house this side of Dragonstone: the Haus of Targaryen. Just kidding. The sheer black lace dress was Armani Privé, but the Grammy nominee gave off serious Khalessi vibes on the red carpet. She will take what is hers with fire and blood. You hear that, Recording Academy?

Gaga looked like she was ready to make her Westeros debut with the elegant, long train of her skirt giving us the night's first jaw-dropping fashion moment. The only thing missing were her dragons.

Getty Images

I have to imagine that this is how Daenerys Targaryen would do couture if she ever had the opportunity to go to a glamorous, star-studded event (what about date night, Jon Snow?) — complete with her signature braid. The Joanne songstress pulled her long platinum blonde locks into an intricate braid that crossed in the back with a black thread.

Her Khaleesi-inspired hair gave us a million reasons to scream, "Dracarys!"

Getty Images

And, in the spirit of breaking chains and lighting all men on fire, Gaga accessorized her look with a single white rose pinned on the front of her dress — a peaceful symbol of solidarity with the Time's Up movement and support for gender equality in the music industry.

Whether she walks away a winner tonight or not, we just have one thing to say: Valar Morghulis, Gaga.