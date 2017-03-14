Paul Drinkwater/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images + Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The Chainsmokers Brought A Bit Of Saved By The Bell Chic To The 2018 Grammys

The Chainsmokers are nominees tonight at the 2018 Grammy Awards, an accomplishment in and of itself thanks to their collaboration with Coldplay, "Something Just Like This."

But even if they don't take home the prize for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, they're walking away winners — in the Best Zack Morris-Inspired Outfit race, anyway.

Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Between Clive Davis's pre-Grammy bash last night (January 27) and the red carpet, Drew Taggart and Alex Pall are embracing styles that Zack Morris — the smooth-talking, charmingly infuriating protagonist of '90s sitcom Saved By The Bell — would in a way that looks anything but dated.

To refresh, here's Zack in all his glory:

Paul Drinkwater/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The frosted tips! The swooping 'do! The vibrant color choices and smoldering-yet-sensitive stares! We can't unsee the resemblance, and honestly — we're not too mad about it.