Three Billboards Beats Out Dunkirk, The Harry Styles Movie, At Golden Globes

Getty Images

At the 2018 Golden Globes, the night began the only ways it could've: with host Seth Meyers taking aim at the toxic Hollywood culture that's been slowly deflating over the past few months, and with an organized protest, led by women, that began on the red carpet and continued inside.

By the time the night finished, it ended in the most fitting way — with a highly celebrated film taking the night's top prize of Best Motion Picture - Drama. This year, that film was Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Martin McDonagh's sometimes funny and always stark journey of loss and redemption.

It beat out Dunkirk, Christopher Nolan's dazzling, dizzying tale of heroism in World War II starring Harry Styles; The Post, Steven Spielberg's dynamic Pentagon Papers-era newsroom drama; The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro's tender, slightly supernatural love fable; and Call Me By Your Name, Luca Guadagnino's intoxicating and stunning tale of a blossoming first love.

Onstage during the acceptance speech, the typical beats of thankfulness — the studio, the crew, the cast, etc. — were hit, and co-star Sam Rockwell (who took home a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture) popped back in to thank his agent. Star Frances McDormand had just said her piece while accepting Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama.

But it was Barbra Streisand's introduction before announcing the winner that represented the night's final word on its main theme, gender discrimination. As she took the mic, Streisand pointed out that she remains the first and only female to win the Golden Globe for Best Director — and that was in 1984. "Folks, time's up," she said.

The Globes' Best Motion Picture - Drama winner can often be a harbinger of what's to come at this year's Academy Awards. In the past five years, three Best Picture - Drama winners have gone on to take home the Oscar for Best Picture, including last year's big (eventual) winner, Moonlight.

We'll see what's in store for Three Billboards come March, when the Oscars announce this year's Best Picture winner — hopefully correctly on the first try this time.